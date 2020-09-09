Weiss Serota Bolsters Employment Practice With New Partner

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman PL has added a veteran South Florida litigator as a partner in its Miami labor and employment practice, the firm has announced. Porpoise Evans, who joined Weiss Serota at the end of August, has made a name for himself litigating traditional employment issues, as well as building anti-corruption and bribery training and compliance programs. He said the firm gives him the chance to work with a group of attorneys, including several former colleagues, with significant expertise in a range of fields without needing to return to BigLaw. "Having spent the majority of my career in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS