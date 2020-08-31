Nestle To Buy $2.6B Peanut Allergy Drug Developer

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Nestle revealed plans Monday to buy biopharmaceutical company Aimmune Therapeutics, which developed the first federally approved peanut allergy drug for children, in an all-cash deal that values Aimmune at $2.6 billion including debt. Nestle SA's health science business unit, advised by Mayer Brown LLP and Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP, said it was buying Latham & Watkins LLP-led Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. to expand its food allergy treatment portfolio after investing $200 million in the company in January. The food and drink giant already holds a more than 25% stake in the biopharma business. Nestle expects to buy the remaining Aimmune shares...

