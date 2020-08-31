EPA Releases Rollback Of Power Plant Wastewater Rule

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday finalized its rollback of part of an Obama-era rule that set the first federal limits on the levels of toxic metals in wastewater that can be discharged from power plants, including mercury, lead and selenium. In its final revision to the 2015 Effluent Limitations Guidelines and Standards rule, proposed last year, the agency set new pollution limits for two of the most common types of wastewater produced by coal-fired power plants. The agency claims the change, which allows plants to use the best available pollution control technology that's economically achievable, will reduce compliance costs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS