Boehringer Hits Sun Pharma With Suit Over Diabetes Generic

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Boehringer Ingelheim has accused Sun Pharmaceutical of infringing its patents covering the Type 2 diabetes treatment Trijardy XR in a lawsuit in Delaware federal court. Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim Corp. lodged a complaint Friday against various Sun Pharmaceutical entities after the defendants filed an abbreviated new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to make and sell generic versions of empagliflozin/linagliptin/metformin extended-release tablets prior to the expiration of Boehringer Ingelheim's eight patents covering the treatment. "Sun intends to engage in the commercial manufacture, use, offer for sale, and/or sale of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS