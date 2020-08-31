Fla. Judge Orders Review Of Lake Okeechobee Releases

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should have engaged in further consultation with other agencies about the environmental impact of its releases of water containing toxic algae and nutrients from Florida's Lake Okeechobee, a federal judge has held. In a 28-page order Friday, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks agreed with three environmental groups that claimed the Corps was relying on an outdated analysis for its regulation of the releases, which have been tied to red tide and blue-green algae blooms. The Corps' failure to reinitiate consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service over its release...

