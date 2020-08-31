Goldberg Segalla Restores Partner Draws, Senior Leader Pay

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.
Law360 (August 31, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Goldberg Segalla announced Monday that it has restored partner draws and senior administrative leaders' salaries to pre-pandemic levels, making it the latest firm to roll back its COVID-19 cuts.
The firm said that in addition to restoring pay sooner than it had anticipated based on earlier forecasts, it has also begun rehiring certain staff members who had been let go earlier in the year, has hired 13 new attorneys in order to keep up with client demand and is looking to fill additional openings.
Goldberg Segalla reduced its partner draws by a reported 10% to 20% in May, and made an undisclosed reduction of staff in March. The firm reports that salaries for its associates or staff were not cut.
The restoration of partner draws and senior administrator pay will go into effect Sept. 1.
Goldberg Segalla's cuts were within the typical range of those made by other large firms, some of which have also begun to reverse course starting in late July.
Last week, Fisher Phillips LLP moved to restore salaries at the firm to pre-COVID-19 rates by the end of the month, and said that it would make decisions about bonuses by the end of the year.
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP announced it was restoring staff and attorney pay to pre-pandemic levels and returning its secretaries, who are paid hourly, to full-time or equivalent hours. Loeb & Loeb LLP announced it would be decreasing its cuts to attorney and staff pay by 60%, the latest in a string of pay restorations among BigLaw firms that implemented cost-saving measures earlier this year.
Earlier in the week, London-based Kennedys LLP said it would proceed with salary increases that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Florida-based Holland & Knight LLP confirmed that it had partially rolled back the salary reductions it implemented in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with both firms citing strong financial performance.
Other firms to roll back some or all of their cuts include Stoel Rives LLP, K&L Gates LLP, Crowell & Moring LLP, Fox Rothschild LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.
--Editing by Stephen Berg.
Updated: This story has been updated with information about Fisher Phillips.
