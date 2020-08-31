Neb. Sheriff Sues To Block State's Medical Pot Ballot Measure

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A county sheriff in Nebraska has asked the state's highest court to prevent a proposition to legalize medical marijuana from appearing on the ballot this November. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner filed his petition Friday directly with the Nebraska Supreme Court, saying there was not enough time to litigate the issue at the trial court level before the general election ballot is to be certified in less than two weeks. According to the petition, the ballot initiative to legalize medical marijuana should be removed because it violates the state constitution's "single subject clause" by asking voters to consider multiple proposals that...

