ITC Opens Probe Into Alleged Water Bottle Counterfeits

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted to investigate claims that a slew of Chinese manufacturers, as well as the American apparel chain Eddie Bauer LLC, were importing and selling knockoffs of an insulated water bottle popular with nature enthusiasts. The ITC announced the investigation Friday, listing 20 mandatory respondents located across the U.S. and China, in response to American company Steel Technology LLC — which does business as Hydro Flask — and its parent company's claims that their Hydro Flask line of water bottles is competing against "thousands upon thousands" of imported counterfeits. Hydro Flask is the maker of an eponymous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS