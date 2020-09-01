CMS Wants Medicare To Cover 'Breakthrough' Devices Faster

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services wants to offer four years of automatic Medicare coverage for "breakthrough" medical devices when the products win approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a new proposed rule. CMS announced the proposed Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology rule on Monday, saying it would shorten the time between when the FDA approves certain devices and when Medicare will pay for them. "This new proposal would give Medicare beneficiaries faster access to the latest lifesaving technologies and provide more support for breakthrough innovations by finally delivering Medicare reimbursement at the same time as...

