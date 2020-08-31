DC Circ. Rebuffs House's Bid To Enforce McGahn Subpoena

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel on Monday rejected an attempt by the House Judiciary Committee to enforce a subpoena issued to former White House counsel Donald McGahn, finding Congress lacks the authority to bring such a suit. In a 2-1 ruling, the panel held that since Congress hasn't enacted legislation that allows for such litigation, it lacks the power to seek the court-ordered enforcement of a congressional subpoena directed at an executive branch official. "Because the committee lacks a cause of action to enforce its subpoena, this lawsuit must be dismissed," Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith wrote for the majority. Previously, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS