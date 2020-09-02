Gordon & Rees Launches Cannabis Practice Group

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP is the latest large law firm to formally establish a cannabis and hemp practice group, with leaders in Texas and California and some 45 attorneys stationed across the U.S., the firm announced this week. The group is led by partners Philip R. Brinson, a litigator with a media and entertainment background, and Christopher D. Strunk, an environmental and toxic tort practitioner, as well as of counsel Douglas Smurr, who began practicing cannabis law in 2008. With the announcement Aug. 31, Gordon & Rees joined a host of BigLaw firms to debut or formalize their cannabis practice groups...

