Best Best, Nelson Hardiman Attys Selected For Calif. Bench

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed 15 new judges to serve on Golden State benches, picks that include a municipal law partner at Best Best & Krieger LLP and a former health care partner at Nelson Hardiman LLP, the governor's office announced Friday. Kara Ueda, 45, has been tapped to serve as a judge in Sacramento County Superior Court, according to the announcement. Since 2010, Ueda has worked at Best Best, advising municipal clients on conflicts of interest, land use, elections and California Environmental Quality Act compliance, according to Best Best. She's also an adjunct professor at the University of California,...

