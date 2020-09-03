Patent License Considerations After Fed. Circ. Enbrel Ruling

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The recently decided Immunex Corp. v. Sandoz Inc. requires considering the prudence of conveying all substantial rights to a patent portfolio in a license agreement.[1] In Immunex, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit equated transferring all substantial rights to a patent to a licensee with transferring ownership. This analysis raises the possibility that, by virtue of the license terms, in-licensed patents could become prior art against the licensee's own patents and vice versa for an obviousness-type double patenting analysis. Here, we provide an overview of Immunex, the interplay of the all substantial rights test and obviousness-type double patenting,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS