AES Corp. Unit To Pay $1.5M For Coal Plant Air Violations

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Indianapolis Power & Light Co. will pay a roughly $1.5 million penalty as part of an agreement to resolve allegations it violated the Clean Air Act by upgrading its Pike County coal-fired power plant without receiving the proper permit or installing emission controls. In addition to the penalty, the AES Corp. unit will need to either install a pollution control device on one of the Petersburg Generating Station's coal-fired units or retire two of its units before July 1, 2023, according to the agreement with the federal government and Indiana, which was filed Monday. The company previously announced it intended to...

