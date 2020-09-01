Justices Told Thryv Shouldn't Bar Interested Party Appeals

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to review whether its Thryv ruling, which blocks appeals of decisions saying an inter partes review petition has been timely filed, also bars those concerning a statutory requirement of naming all interested parties in a petition. In a petition docketed Aug. 28, ESIP Series 2 LLC urged the high court to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit's decision in May that upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision to review and invalidate the company's aroma oil diffuser patent. ESIP had argued that the PTAB erred in reviewing the patent because Puzhen...

