Ex-School Admin. Says He Lost Job For Supporting Bias Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- An African American former school administrator who voiced support for a white colleague's discrimination claim has alleged in Pennsylvania federal court that he was retaliated against when he was let go from his position in Pittsburgh's school district. Anthony Anderson's contract as deputy superintendent with Pittsburgh Public Schools was not renewed in October after he made public his support for another school official's racial bias charge against the district, according to the lawsuit filed on Friday. Anderson alleges violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. "This is an action to redress the deprivation by the defendant of...

