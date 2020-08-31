Giving Lawmakers Full Mueller Report Bad Idea, Justices Told

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that giving House impeachment investigators full access to former special counsel Robert Mueller's report on 2016 presidential election interference would be "an invitation for abuse," citing the challenge of preventing leaks from members of Congress who aren't subject to judicial oversight. The DOJ is fighting an order to give the House Judiciary Committee all portions of the Mueller report that were redacted pursuant to rules ensuring grand jury secrecy and any underlying transcripts or exhibits. The Democratic-run panel is pursuing an investigation into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice by...

