A Look At Major Rulings From Judge Griffith's DC Circ. Tenure

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, ended his 15-year tenure at the powerful appellate court Monday, leaving behind a slew of notable judicial writings in administrative law cases ranging from health care to separation of powers. The retirement of the Wiley Rein LLP alum and former Senate legal counsel was announced publicly in March. He will be replaced by Western District of Kentucky Judge Justin R. Walker — a young, conservative protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed by the chamber in June. Judge Griffith, 66, sits in the ideological center of the court, which has a heavy...

