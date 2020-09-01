Pension Plans Confident Over Online 'Dashboard' Deadline

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 3:31 PM BST) -- Most pension schemes will be ready within two years to supply customers' data to a government project to reunite savers with lost retirement pots, although "real challenges" remain in ensuring the minority are also up to speed, a trade body for industry has warned. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association found in a survey that 75% of its members believe they could meet a 24-month deadline for the launch of the so-called pensions dashboard, a key part of planned government reform. The trade body said on Friday that the minority who said they would not be ready meant the project could...

