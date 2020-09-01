ESMA Publishes Shareholder Transparency Rules Across Bloc

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 1:00 PM BST) -- The European securities watchdog has published a list of the differing approaches taken by member states to the amount of information that companies can demand about the identity of shareholders, in an attempt to make sure that businesses are aware of the varying rules across the bloc. The European Securities and Markets Authority set out on Monday the details of each member state's ownership threshold under the Shareholder Rights Directive. That threshold is the limit for ownership of shares or voting rights, above which a company has the right to find out the identity of shareholders. Only a handful of countries...

