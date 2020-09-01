Campaigners Target Lloyd's Over Fossil Fuel Investment

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 2:00 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London staff returning to work on Tuesday for the first time in months were greeted by climate-change protesters demanding that the insurance market drop its backing for the "brown" or fossil fuel industry. Insure Our Future, the organization behind the demonstrations, said that many top European insurers have withdrawn from insuring and investing in fossil fuel. But Lloyd's of London continues to provide insurance cover that "enables climate destroying coal and tar sands projects." Lloyd's has stepped in to cover controversial projects such as Adani's proposed Carmichael coal mine in Australia even though 19 global insurers have restricted insurance...

