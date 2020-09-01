Shearman Nabs UK Finance Partner From Latham & Watkins

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 5:17 PM BST) -- Law firm Shearman & Sterling said Tuesday it has appointed a new leveraged finance partner for its London office from rival firm Latham & Watkins LLP. Shearman & Sterling LLP said it has nabbed Gary Hamp, who has extensive experience in English leveraged finance law, to join the firm as a partner. "Gary's skills and impressive experience further strengthens the English law component of our transatlantic leveraged finance offering," said David Beveridge, senior partner at Shearman. "His addition demonstrates the continued execution of our long-term strategy, which includes growing revenues in finance and remaining a global elite firm," Beveridge added....

