EBA Sets 'Revolving Door' Restrictions After Criticism

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 6:05 PM BST) -- Europe's banking regulator has set out criteria of instances where it will forbid its senior staff from jumping ship to the private sector, after the body faced a backlash when its departing chief executive took a role at a financial lobby group. The European Banking Authority on Friday set out so-called revolving door restrictions to prevent conflicts of interest if regulators hand in their notice and move into the banking sector. The measures include stopping executives from joining the banking sector for up to two years if the new job will have any relation to the work they carried out during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS