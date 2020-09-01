EU Insurers Seek Looser Solvency II Capital Requirements

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 5:36 PM BST) -- Insurers have called for a "justified and needed" loosening of Europe's tough capital requirements, which officials are considering in a wider overhaul of the regime. Insurance Europe, a trade body, said on Monday that any changes to the Solvency II Directive should not result in an increase in the amount of capital that companies in the sector are required to retain to protect themselves. The Brussels-based lobby group was responding to a study by the European Commission, which is weighing whether to change capital requirements for insurers. The study is part of a wider review of the Solvency II rules, which govern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS