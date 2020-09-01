Police Email Tool Brings In Nearly 17M Phishing Reports

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 7:49 PM BST) -- The U.K. public has used a new email tool to report more than 17 million phishing attempts over the last five months, City of London Police said Tuesday, with criminals ramping up efforts to trick people into revealing sensitive personal and financial information. The U.K. cops partnered with the National Cyber Security Centre, part of the Government Communications Headquarters, to launch the Suspicious Email Reporting Service in April. Since its release, fake emails from TV Licensing, HM Revenue and Customs and GOV.UK have been submitted to the service. The automated program will immediately test the validity of any websites in reported...

