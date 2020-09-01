Akorn's Ch. 11 Sale Gets Court Approval In Del.

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Akorn Inc. received court approval Tuesday in Delaware for a Chapter 11 sale transaction with its secured prepetition lenders that will wipe out existing term loan debt and provide more than $150 million in consideration to the bankruptcy estate for the benefit of other creditors. After several hours of testimony from the debtor's investment banker, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens overruled objections from a group of multidistrict litigation plaintiffs who contested the deal worth north of $1 billion, saying their arguments attacking the sale and marketing process didn't change the fact the transaction offered the best recovery for...

