Anthem Accused Of Bogus Defense Of $99M Escrow Holdback

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- An attorney for three companies bought by Anthem in 2018 urged a Delaware Chancery judge Tuesday to order the insurer to pay legal fees racked up by the sellers during a fight over what he termed a "charade" by Anthem to block the release of a $99 million deal escrow last year. E. Wade Houston of Abrams & Bayliss LLP told Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that Anthem unit ATH Holding Co. LLC resorted to indefensible claims and abusive tactics in its efforts to hang on to the money, said by Anthem to have been held back to indemnify the buyer...

