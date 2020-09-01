DC's Former US Attorney Joins Skadden White Collar Team

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP snapped up Washington, D.C.'s former top prosecutor, who will bolster its litigation practice in the nation's capital with a wide focus on white collar and government enforcement matters, the firm said Tuesday. Jessie K. Liu oversaw a variety of high-profile matters during her 2 1/2 years as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, including convictions in the deadly Benghazi attacks, a $4 billion Foreign Corrupt Practices Act settlement with Airbus SE and the conviction of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, in one of the cases her office inherited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS