Zoom Swipes New GC From Palo Alto Networks

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. confirmed Tuesday that it has named as its new top lawyer the longtime general counsel of software company Palo Alto Networks, who steps into the recently opened role as the company faces litigation over its security measures. Jeff True, who officially started at the now-ubiquitous video conferencing company on Aug. 24, joins after nine years at Palo Alto Networks, where he oversaw that company's successful 2012 initial public offering. He comes aboard at Zoom three months after its former top attorney, general counsel-turned-chief legal officer Aparna Bawa, moved up to become chief operating officer in June. True has...

