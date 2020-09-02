Ex-DOJ Criminal Chief ​​​​Rejoins Kirkland As Partner

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Brian Benczkowski, who stepped down last month as assistant attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division, has rejoined Kirkland & Ellis LLP as a partner in the firm's government, regulatory and internal investigations practice group. In a Tuesday statement on Benczkowski's return to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm lauded the attorney's two-year tenure at the DOJ as well as his managerial expertise and wide breadth of experience as a prosecutor and investigator in criminal and regulatory probes and "complex, multi-jurisdictional and cross-border cases." "Brian is a talented lawyer and a strong leader with deep and diverse government...

