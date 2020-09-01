NFL Takes Over DC Football Team's Wilkinson Walsh Probe

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The NFL is taking over the internal investigation of the Washington Football Team's front office culture following new sexual harassment allegations, but it will still be conducted by the law firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP, the league and team confirmed to Law360 Tuesday. The Washington Post reported last week that a film of lewd outtakes from a cheerleading squad photo shoot was secretly put together in 2008 for private use. The report is the second from the paper after it detailed allegations from more than 40 women who said they suffered sexual harassment while working for the team. The Washington Football Team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS