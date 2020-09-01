Atty Punished For YouTube Deposition Video Loses Appeal

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A former BigLaw associate who posted a YouTube video accusing an Ally Financial representative of lying under oath lost her appeal of a bar sanction in a North Carolina state court Tuesday. Backing a 2019 reprimand of attorney Venus Y. Springs, who once sued Mayer Brown for discrimination, a unanimous appellate panel agreed that Springs had no real evidence supporting her allegations against the deponent, who once testified for Ally Financial Inc. in Spring's pro se suit against the company. The court also rejected Springs' argument that the bar violated her constitutional right to "truthful" criticism of public officials, saying Spring's accusations...

