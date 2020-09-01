Gibson Dunn Snags Ex-Irell Securities Litigation Chair

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The former chair of Irell & Manella LLP's securities litigation practice has left the firm for Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, yet another departure following Irell's shift to focus on high-value litigation, according to an announcement made Tuesday. Craig Varnen, who'd been at Irell for more than 25 years, has joined Gibson Dunn's Los Angeles office as a partner, according to a statement from the firm. Varnen brings extensive experience representing companies in federal and state securities class actions, derivative actions, and regulatory proceedings, Gibson Dunn said. In particular, Varnen handles litigation stemming from public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, insider trading and...

