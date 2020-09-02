Tobacco Cos. Strike Out In Challenge To City Flavor Ban

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal court has tossed RJ Reynolds' challenge to a city's ban on flavored tobacco products, rejecting the tobacco giant's arguments that Edina, Minnesota, overstepped its authority with a measure aimed at curbing youth vaping. U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz on Monday found that the rule falls under a provision of federal tobacco laws that allows local governments to regulate the sale of certain products. He shot down RJ Reynolds' claim that the ban amounted to a manufacturing regulation that only the federal government can impose. "The ordinance may have the effect of reducing the sales of certain products,...

