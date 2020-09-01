Israeli Co.'s $20M Float Sinks Amid Life Science IPO Wave

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Israeli biotechnology company PainReform, which develops pain medicines, raised a smaller than expected $20 million to fund clinical trials Tuesday as its shares' price nosedived in their first day of trading in a public offering steered by four firms. PainReform Ltd., advised by Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP and Doron Tikotzky Kantor Gutman & Amit Gross, priced its 2.5 million units — 50,000 less than expected — at $8, the lower end of the $8 to $10 price range it set in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the offering missed its mark, the company is part of...

