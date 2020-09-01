Calif. Assembly Backs New Pass Score For Earlier Bar Exams

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The California Assembly on Tuesday passed a nonbinding resolution urging the Golden State's high court to reconsider its refusal to retroactively apply the recently lowered bar exam pass score to past exams, saying the move would improve diversity in the legal profession. Last month, the California Supreme Court issued an order permanently lowering the passing score for the California Bar Exam from 1440 to 1390. A slew of lawyers, law professors, law school deans, students and state lawmakers had asked the court to apply the new score to past exams, in particular the February 2020 exam, but the court refused....

