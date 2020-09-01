EEOC Says Fla. Health Co. Misused Workers' Comp Info

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A leading behavioral health nonprofit in Florida discriminated against a woman by refusing to rehire her based on an injury it found in workers' compensation records from her first stint with the company, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claimed in federal court Tuesday. Aspire Health Partners Inc. abruptly canceled an interview with Henrietta Tice in 2018 based on workers' compensation records that showed she was fired in 2015 after exhausting her medical leave to recover from a shoulder injury she suffered on the job, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida....

