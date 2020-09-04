Holland & Knight Nabs Ex-Senate Counsel For Trade Group

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a former Senate Finance Committee chief international trade counsel, who advised Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, while working on key trade deals including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada and U.S.-Japan agreements, to its Washington, D.C., office. Nasim Fussell, who joined the firm's international trade group as a partner on Aug. 24, told Law360 on Wednesday that the USMCA agreement is one of the most important deals she has worked on in her career because the agreement brings a lot of investments from Canada and Mexico into the U.S. "The challenges were enormous in finding the bipartisan support to get...

