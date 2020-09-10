Michael Best Hires Employment Pro for New Denver Practice

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Michael Best has hired an employment law veteran to start its labor and employment practice in Denver, the firm has announced. Emily Hobbs has joined Michael Best's Labor and Employment Relations practice as a partner, the firm said on Sept. 1, presenting Hobbs with the "opportunity to become Michael Best's first employment law partner in the Colorado legal market," she told Law360 on Wednesday. "I hope to grow an employment law practice in the Colorado market that is known for its innovation and excellent client services," Hobbs said, adding, "I was attracted to Michael Best's considerable bench strength in virtually all aspects...

