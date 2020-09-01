The 2020 Diversity Snapshot

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Law360 2020 Diversity Snapshot reveals a legal industry determined to move the needle but succeeding at a glacial pace, with firms struggling to tackle a lack of diversity that only increases as attorneys climb the ranks. Our rankings of firms, organized by head count, register incremental progress in the areas of overall diversity and diversity of equity partnerships. Over 17% of attorneys and about 10% of all partners are minorities, the data said. This year, we expanded the survey to include measures such as partner promotions, executive committees and the types of diversity and inclusion policies that firms have in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS