DOJ Environment Chief To Take Helm At Civil Division

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The top environmental lawyer at the U.S. Department of Justice will soon be doing double duty, taking over for the departing head of the Civil Division while maintaining his role atop the Environment and Natural Resources Division. Jeffrey Bossert Clark, who has served as assistant attorney general for the ENRD since he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in October 2018, will replace acting Assistant Attorney General Ethan Davis of the Civil Division when Davis leaves Monday, the DOJ said Tuesday. "I want to thank Ethan for stepping up and leading the Civil Division these last few months," Attorney General William...

