Sen. Crapo Seeks Answers From OCC On Digital Assets

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Sen. Mike Crapo, head of the Senate Banking Committee, is seeking an update on recent steps from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to modernize banking with digital tools, from cryptocurrency and blockchain to new payment technologies. The Republican senator from Idaho asked for updates Tuesday on a June 4 request from the OCC seeking input from the banking industry on how to facilitate the integration of digital technologies, which has since drawn 92 comment letters from a range of crypto and banking industry players as diverse as Mastercard, BitGo and Community National Bank. He also pointed to a July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS