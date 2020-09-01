US Mobilizes To Tackle Surge Of Perishable Food Imports

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday announced a wave of actions to address surging imports of perishable foods, including a call for high-level talks with Mexico and investigations that could yield new duties on imported fruits and vegetables. A trio of federal agencies detailed a range of new policy responses after hearings organized by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative allowed U.S. farmers to air their grievances over increased imports from foreign competitors, particularly those in Mexico. "President [Donald] Trump recognizes the challenges faced by American farmers and is committed to promoting and securing fair trade and a level playing field...

