3 Firms Guide £610M Oil & Gas Worker Pension Buy-In

Law360, London (September 2, 2020, 2:32 PM BST) -- A pension scheme for oil and gas workers has insured £610 million worth of liabilities with Rothesay Life, the insurer said, in a deal advised by Sacker & Partners LLP, Gowling WLG and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. Rothesay Life said Tuesday it completed the buy-in deal with Marathon Service Limited Pension and Life Assurance Scheme. The scheme, which has 740 pensioners and 700 deferred members, is the retirement plan for employees of the Marathon Oil Corp., which was purchased by RockRose Energy PLC in 2019. RockRose, which is the scheme's sponsoring employer, initiated the buy-in after identifying "an opportunity on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS