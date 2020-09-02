Swiss Watchdog Escalates Credit Suisse Spying Probe

Law360, London (September 2, 2020, 11:47 AM BST) -- Switzerland's financial watchdog began enforcement proceedings on Wednesday against Credit Suisse Group AG over a damaging spying scandal that has forced out the global wealth manager's chief executive. The Swiss regulator said it has escalated its investigation into "observation activities" at Credit Suisse amid allegations of spying. ((AP Photo/Keystone, Gaetan Bally) The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said it has escalated its investigation into the investment bank's "observation activities." The investigation was launched after an internal probe into Credit Suisse revealed that the bank's former chief operating officer, Pierre-Olivier Bouée, had hired private detectives to spy on two former senior executives....

