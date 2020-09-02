FCA Bans Ex-Moore Capital Trader In Tabernula Case

Law360, London (September 2, 2020, 5:10 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has banned a former Moore Capital trader from carrying out regulated activities after he pled guilty to insider trading and was jailed in 2015 for his part in the U.K.'s largest and most complex insider trading case. The City watchdog said Tuesday that it has barred Julian Rifat from performing any regulated activities after finding that he "is not a fit and proper person." Rifat was sentenced to a year and seven months in jail and ordered to pay a fine of £100,000 ($133,000) and costs of £159,400 in March 2015 for offenses involving dishonesty. Rifat, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS