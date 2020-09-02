Pa. House Committee OKs Indefinite NOL Carryovers

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's 20-year net operating loss carryover cap would be eliminated under a bill a House committee passed Wednesday along mostly partisan lines, with Republicans touting the legislation as further conforming the state to the federal tax code. A Pennsylvania House bill would allow businesses to indefinitely carry over NOLs by eliminating the state's 20-year expiration period for losses incurred during tax year 1998 or later. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The House Finance Committee passed H.B. 2420 by a 16-9 vote, with all of the panel's Republicans backing the legislation and most Democrats voting against it. The bill would allow businesses to indefinitely carry...

