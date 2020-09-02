EPA Announces New Colo. Office Focused On Mine Cleanup

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking a different approach to issues in the western United States with a new office in Colorado that will focus on areas impacted by hard rock mining, the agency announced Wednesday. The EPA's Office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains will help address long-running cleanup efforts in the West, which has lingering environmental problems stemming from mining operations going back decades. There are more than 60 mining Superfund sites across the region, but the program wasn't designed to deal with larger sites, EPA Associate Deputy Administrator Doug Benevento said Wednesday. Benevento, speaking at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in...

