US Inks Antitrust Coop Deal With Australia, Canada, NZ, UK

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced the signing of an antitrust cooperation framework with their enforcer peers in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom that the agencies billed as the foundation for bilateral information-sharing agreements. The Multilateral Mutual Assistance and Cooperation Framework for Competition Authorities by itself does not establish any information-sharing pathways between the enforcers, but it appears to be a template antitrust agencies can use to forge bilateral agreements that extend more current general cooperation arrangements to competition-specific ones permitting direct coordination on investigations and information-sharing. "Our agencies recognize that evidence crosses...

