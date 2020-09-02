General Atlantic Leads Brazilian Fintech's $300M Fundraise

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Brazilian financial services provider Neon Pagamentos, guided by Clifford Chance LLP, said Wednesday that it nabbed $300 million to promote growth and advance its technology in a funding round led by private equity firm General Atlantic. Sao Paulo-based Neon Pagamentos SA said the investment, which will be split into two tranches of $150 million, will fund hiring efforts, expand its user base and support product development among other corporate uses, according to a press release. The Series C financing round also included new investors BlackRock Group, Vulcan Capital, PayPal Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst, previous investors Monashees and Flourish Ventures, and BBVA...

